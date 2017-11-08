Julian Aleksov and Anders Blom Chart Bold New Course for Biotech Firm Oasmia (NASD:OASM)

Julian Aleksov is Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB. Mr. Aleksov co-founded Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB in 1999 and has been its Executive Chairman since May 2015 and its Executive Director since 1999. Anders Blom is Executive Vice President and Interim CFO of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB. Employed since 2014, Mr. Blom has more than 15 years of experience from international strategic business development and finance at Q-Med and Pharmacia. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Uppsala University.

Much of the company’s current value is being developed through “…a drug delivery platform that we call XR-17, which was invented in-house. Based on this platform, we are developing a new formulation of chemotherapeutic agents that we believe can fundamentally change the way physicians treat certain cancer indications. We have 60 employees and, after all these years, we are now in the commercial phase…”

The company is anticipating another avenue of value creation with the application of its human treatments for veterinary uses.

“The reason why we entered this field was that paclitaxel was not possible to give to animals before due to severe allergic reactions. Our competitor Abraxane contains human albumin, something that is not suitable for animals. Our product has the vet brand name of Paccal Vet and has interest among general veterinary practitioners and oncologists alike.”

In order to unlock the tremendous potential of the US based veterinary medicine unit, Oasmia is planning a bold move. “We were approached many years ago to do a small clinical study that produced very good results, which is a key reason why we invested in and developed this technology. We are a smaller company, and to make it successful long-term, we need to be near the market and near our partners. We believe that spinning off veterinary oncology division in the U.S. is the right decision.”

