John Wooden Coached Portfolio Managers Make California Tax Based Investors Happy

Roland Underhill is Principal Managing Director at Underhill Investment Management, LLC. He joined Underhill Investment Management, LLC in 2009 after more than 45 years in the investment business in Los Angeles, New York and Marin County, California.

He was a general partner with Lateef Investment Associates from 1994 to 2007, during which time firm assets rose from $189 million to over $5 billion.

From 1991 to 1994, Mr. Underhill was a principal and senior vice president at Van Kasper Securities, a San Francisco-based brokerage firm, where he did research, brokerage, corporate finance and managed the Los Angeles office. In 1989 and 1990, he was a principal and co-founder of Wilkinson & Underhill, a small Los Angeles investment management firm.

From 1985 to 1989, Mr. Underhill helped manage Concord Partners, the venture capital arm of Dillon Read & Co. Mr. Underhill earned a B.S. in accounting and finance from UCLA where he was a three-year letterman on the UCLA basketball team under legendary coach John Wooden.

Benjamin Miller is Managing Director at Underhill Investment Management, LLC. He joined Underhill Investment Management as an investment professional in the fall of 2013 with over 20 years’ experience in the investment industry.

Prior to joining Underhill Investment Management, Mr. Miller was a portfolio manager with Seasons Capital and Millennium Management. Mr. Miller earned a B.A. in economics from Oberlin College. He lives in San Francisco with his wife and two daughters.

“…We try to pride ourselves on being able to historically find really outstanding companies that we can ride and ride and ride and let the managements of those companies do the heavy lifting, rather than us trying to do the acrobatics of getting in and getting out and market timing and all that stuff. And you find these things that will just go on for years compounding. When I say the taxable aspect of it — compounding essentially tax-free or at least on a deferred basis for years and years.”

