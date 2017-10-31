The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Jeff Stewart, Global Entrepreneur, and Stuart Nutting, Managing Director of Urgent International, Reveal Blueprint for Technology IPO Expansion

October 31, 2017

Jeff Stewart, global entrepreneur, is a successful technology start up CEO who has teamed up with Stewart Nutting, former UBS Investment Bank Managing Director, to expand technology IPOs on the ASX, the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:ASX).

The basis for the partnership with ASX is their fund of high growth global technology businesses:  “The fund was created because we saw the U.S. IPO market is broken for small tech companies, where it no longer functioned for companies in the sub-$2 billion range. Meanwhile, we saw that the capital markets in Asia Pacific are functioning for IPOs. The basic observation was that U.S. tech companies would be more valuable and have more financial flexibility and credibility by listing in Asia Pacific, in what we call a global IPO, where you’re a founder-led U.S. company, you’re listed in Asia Pacific, and you get a public investor base from around the world so that you are positioned for growth.”

Mr. Nutting further details the strategy in this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript.   “In Australia, which is the ninth-largest share market in the world, 60% of the market structure are financially sensitive, and it’s heavy with economically cyclical global mining companies. The tech sector is very, very underrepresented as a percentage. Australia has a compulsory superannuation savings system like a 401(k) with $2 trillion of assets under management, growing at approximately 10% from government-mandated cash flows, and savers in the region do not have access to technology investments.”

This combination of an extremely high savings rate, not only in Australia but the region as a whole, and the scarcity of high growth tech companies, creates a large scale capital formation opportunity in the highly regulated and transparent ASX.  The two global entrepreneurs are taking advantage of this immense arbitrage by matching the two parties.

“The companies we invest in will go public within 12 to 18 months. The portfolio will have between 20 and 25 companies that will be listed, but in the beginning, they will be privately held companies, private U.S. companies in that $100 million to $200 million private market valuation range of technology-enabled businesses. ”

For detail on the companies being selected for the fund, read the entire interview with successful global entrepreneur Jeff Stewart and his colleague Stuart Nutting here at the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Stuart Rigby and Liping Cai List Top Picks in Their Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund — GPROX
August 21, 2017

Peter Bradford, Managing Director/CEO of Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO), Presents at Denver Gold Forum
September 16, 2014

Sandeep Biswas, Managing Director/CEO of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM), Presents at the Denver Gold Forum
September 17, 2014

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Embraces Dividend Structure Since 2011 IPO
May 08, 2013

Aviv REIT, Inc.’s (AVIV) Successful IPO a Result of High REIT Multiples, Stability in Medicare Reimbursement
July 29, 2013

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CFO: Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO)
Interview with the CEO and President and the Chief Commercial Officer: CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Both Bottom-Up and Top-Down Opportunities in Canada
Investing Where There is Growth in the World
Moving Past Home-Country Bias to Invest in World-Class Businesses
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Hospitals Expected to Grow Their Health Care IT Spending
Modest Growth Expected for Health Care IT
Telehealth Gaining Momentum with Increased Consumerization of Health Care
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This