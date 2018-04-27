The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Jay Sugarman Says His New Publicly Traded Real Estate Company SAFE is the Perfect Investment

April 27, 2018

Jay Sugarman is the Chairman and CEO of Safety, Income & Growth Inc., and he is also Chairman and CEO of iStar. He has served as a director of iStar (NYSE:STAR) since 1996 and its Chief Executive Officer since 1997. Prior to forming iStar and its predecessors, Mr. Sugarman managed private investment funds on behalf of the Burden family — a branch of the Vanderbilt family — and the Ziff family. Mr. Sugarman received his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from Princeton University, where he was nominated for valedictorian and received the Paul Volcker Award in Economics, and his MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School, graduating as a Baker Scholar and recipient of the school’s academic prizes for both finance and marketing.

He is the CEO of a new real estate company and is enthusiastic about its prospects.  In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, he describes it’s strategic direction and details its future development:

“We call it the SAFE Ground Lease. It’s so fundamentally different from many of the ground leases that exist today that we’ve trademarked that. It’s lender-friendly. It’s owner-friendly. It’s cap-rate-friendly. We think ultimately, at the end of the day, it creates higher cash-on-cash returns for owners and higher IRRs. We love businesses where, when we do a deal, both sides win.”

The idiosyncratic investment vehicle is a positive sign, according to Jay Sugarman.

“There’s very little information on this industry, which we like. We like industries that are either misunderstood or not studied at all. As I said, it took about a year trying to figure out the answer to your question. We think the existing ground lease market is about $100 billion in what is a $7 trillion commercial real estate market. We think it should be, with a lender-friendly, owner-friendly modern ground lease structure, something on the order of $500 billion.”

Read the entire interview in the Wall Street Transcript in order to get inside the mind of one of the most prominent real estate investors in the United States.

Related News

Jason Fox, CEO of W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Wants You to Know that Publicly Traded Real Estate Is an Inflation Hedge
April 26, 2018

Caesar's Palace Rises from Bankruptcy: CEO Edward Pitoniak Pitches VICI, His Real Estate Based Investment Vehicle
April 26, 2018

President and CEO of Highwoods Properties Ed Fritsch Reveals His Real Estate Investing Process
August 23, 2017

Forget FANG, Time to Gas Up Says Hal Eddins of Capital Investment Companies
September 18, 2017

CEO and President of Torchlight Energy (NASDAQ:TRCH) John Brda Reveals his Bold New Strategy for the Oil Production Company
January 19, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Undervalued Companies with the Ability to Grow At or Above the GDP
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Interest Rates Directly Impact Demand in Real Estate Subsectors
Despite Dividends, REITs Struggle to Attract Investor Attention
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 