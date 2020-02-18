The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Janney Montgomery Scott Equity Analyst Picks Montana Based Bank as his Top 2020 Stock

February 18, 2020

Timothy Coffey is Director, Banks & Thrifts at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Prior to joining Janney in 2019, Mr. Coffey was a vice president and research analyst at FIG Partners LLC, a premier investment banking and research firm specializing in community banks.

Before joining FIG Partners, Mr. Coffey was a research analyst at Green Street Capital Management. Prior to that, he covered the banking industry for several business publications in San Diego, California.

In this 2,551 word interview, Mr. Coffey examines how his West Coast based bank stock investment philosophy has produced superior returns for his investors.

“…The California economy is the biggest component of the national economy. California on its own would be a top-four economy worldwide. So from that standpoint, it’s very robust and diversified.

Within the state, Los Angeles County accounts for roughly one in every four jobs in California. So it’s a very big economy with big job centers. Economists expect the California economy to grow half-a-basis-point faster than the national economy in 2020.”

The surrounding region benefits from this economic juggernaut:

“The top idea we have right now is First Interstate Bank (NASDAQ:FIBK) out of Billings, Montana. It’s a $14 billion asset bank with footprint from the eastern part of Montana all the way out to Oregon and Washington state.

This is the type of company I was talking about before. They have a diversified revenue stream; 20% of their revenue comes from noninterest income sources.”

Another top recommendation is from Washington state:

“Another company that we like is Banner Corp. (NASDAQ:BANR) out of Walla Walla, Washington, on the eastern side of that state. Their footprint goes from the Canadian border down to the Mexican border. It’s a very conservative company. Their loan growth is mid-to-low single digits annualized. ”

Get all the top bank stock recommendations from Mr. Coffey by reading the entire 2,551 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

2017 “Top Stock Picker” in Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts Jim Lykins Reveals His Top 2018 REIT Picks
April 30, 2018

H.C. Wainwright Managing Director of Equity Research and Senior Healthcare Analyst Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA Reveals his Top Picks
October 02, 2018

Sandler O’Neill + Partners Top Insurance Analyst Identifies the Economic Leaders in His Stock Picks
May 15, 2019

Doerr of Janney Montgomery Scott Picks California Water Service Group & Artesian Resources for Water Utilities
May 19, 2009

Robert Bacarella Creates Big Upside for His Investors with His Long Term Stock Picks
April 29, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Interview with the President and CEO: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Strategy That Offers Higher Current Yield and Downside Protection
Driving Overall Returns Through Stock Selection in the SMID- and Small-Cap Space
Looking at the Past and the Present to Gain Insights into the Probable Future
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Nonbank Lenders Creating Competition and Pressure in the Banking Sector
Banks in the Western Region Finished Very Strong in 2019
Budgets and Consolidation Will Be Focus Areas in 2020
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 