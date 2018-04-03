Jamie Cuellar Portfolio Picks Include CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), an 8+% Dividend Payer

Jamie Cuellar, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager, joined Kornitzer Capital Management in 2015 and has 26 years of professional investment experience. At the Buffalo Funds, he works with equity portfolios, and his focus areas include technology and consumer. From 2012 to 2014, he worked at Northern Trust as a Senior Portfolio Manager. In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Cuellar gives a detailed analysis of his equity selections.

Mr. Cuellar also explains the structure of the fund family. “We are headquartered in Mission, Kansas, which is a suburb just south of Kansas City. We manage about $7 billion in total firm AUM as of the end of last year, and that is made up about $4.5 billion of mutual funds and another $2.5 billion of separate accounts and wealth management assets. We manage 10 strategies in total.”

One of the top picks for Mr. Cuellar operates in a politically charged sector. “Again, this fits in our trend of outsourcing. It’s been the tougher stock for us, but it’s one we still believe in quite a bit. CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is a private prison operator. I think they’ve kind of underperformed because it’s a REIT ,and with increased interest rates, people have been really rotating somewhat away from REITs. But I think they’re in the early stages of a cyclical upturn as the current presidential administration is a lot tougher on crime than what we had in the prior eight years…Also, detention policy is very cyclical; we are on a cyclical upswing.”

