Investment Advisors Benefit from Kip Meadows 30 Years of Experience in their Support at Nottingham Management Company

Kip Meadows is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of The Nottingham Management Company, Inc. Mr. Meadows is the lead visionary and principal consultant, assisting clients with the formation of new funds and strategizing to improve the efficiencies of the foundations, endowments and government investment pools that the company serves. Mr. Meadows attended Haileybury College in England before attending Duke University, graduating with an A.B. in economics. He has remained active with Duke, serving for 22 years as chair of the eastern North Carolina chapter for Duke’s Alumni Admissions Advisory Committee, the Duke Alumni Association Board from 2003 to 2007, class major gifts chair in 1997 and class reunion chair in 2002, and an Iron Duke since 1984.

The Nottingham Company was founded in 1986 when Mr. Meadows became interested in how investment advisers wanted and needed an efficient way to pool their separately managed accounts together. He has been directing the growth and technological advancements of the company ever since. Mr. Meadows has been a finalist for the Northeastern Entrepreneurial Roundtable Entrepreneur of the Year three times, winning the Young Entrepreneur Award in 1988. In the community, he is extremely active, serving on many various boards and commissions in eastern North Carolina. As the recipient of the Eagle Scout award himself, he has served as Cubmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster and Scoutmaster at various times in the last 35 years.

“We have been doing the same thing in the open-end mutual fund industry for almost 30 years. That is the way registrations work is that you organize a trust, an investment company. We typically use Delaware Business Trust. Once you have an investment company series trust set up and going, adding additional funds to that trust is much more straightforward and occurs much more quickly. In turn, it is less expensive than starting from scratch. So that is what people call “white label.”

We have several series trusts available and are open to partnering with investment advisory firms to start a new fund within those series trusts.”

