The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Inverted Yield Curve Not the Kiss of Death for the Market Says Peter Andersen

August 27, 2019

Peter C. Andersen, CFA, is Founder of Andersen Capital Management, LLC. He has been managing money for a wide range of clients since 1993. He has managed separate accounts and over 10 mutual funds throughout his career, including IPOs for two NYSE-listed closed-end funds. He has written over 100 articles for Forbes magazine. He is also a regular contributor to CNBC and Fox Business.

A graduate of Northeastern University, Mr. Andersen received an MPA degree from Harvard University and an M.S. degree in physics from Yale University. He is on the board of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and is a member of the Investment Committee, the Nominating Committee, and Chairman of the Annual Funds. He also is on the board of the Peabody Essex Museum.

In his exclusive 2,984 word interview, only in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Anderson appears less anxious than most about the current yield curve inversion:

“The thesis says anytime a curve looks like it’s going to invert and becomes inverted, that portends a recession. And the data just doesn’t back that up. It’s not a scientific fact, like gravity, that if I drop a stone, I know it will hit the ground.

With mathematics applied to economics, we have to interpret it and use it more loosely than we would a science. Economics is not a science; this is a social science. And I would advise your readers, your subscribers to take that into effect and look at these readings but not necessarily immediately conclude that they are always accurate and that they lead to 100% predictions of dire consequences like recessions.”

The specific stock picks are interesting and idiosyncratic:

“With the increased global geopolitical tension, the U.S. government spends a lot of effort and funding on consulting services because they need the expertise of highly trained mathematicians, engineers, weapons production, all of that.

And they outsource that kind of work to a consulting firm such as Booz Allen Hamilton, which oversees the whole implementation of, say, manufacturing, when contracts are awarded to companies like Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), etc.

They oversee the management of that production. And they have some of the smartest mathematicians, engineers in these companies that help protect us and project what the next steps should be.”

Get more of Mr. Anderson’s top picks by reading the entire 2,984 word interview, only in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Yield Curve Pushes Portfolio Manager to Short End of the Curve for Her California Tax Payers
November 19, 2018

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Steps Ahead of Demand Curve with Population Health Management Efforts
October 25, 2013

First Eagle Portfolio Managers Kimball Brooker and Sean Slein Find Safe High Yield Investments in a Low Yield World
August 23, 2017

Taser Founder Rick Smith Turned the Tragedy of Friends' Death into a Multi-Billion Dollar Success: Making the Bullet Obsolete
October 01, 2018

Market Not Recognizing Value Of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold, Inc. (FCX) Reserves
April 17, 2014

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)
Interview with the CEO, Chairman and President: Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Midcap Investment Opportunities in the Gold Mining Sector
Using a Hybrid Approach for Institutional Long-Only Equity Management
Looking for Underperforming Equities That Will Outperform in the Future
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
The Stabilization of Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing Could Be a Catalyst
Baby Boomer Trend Will Continue to Drive Growth for Non-Hospital Operators
A Favorable Outlook on Life Science and Medical Office REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 