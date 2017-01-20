Interview Highlights: Todd Griesbach of RMB Capital on Investing Strategies

Todd Griesbach discusses RMB Capital and the Core Equity strategy. The Core Equity portfolio holds 20 to 25 stocks. Mr. Griesbach invests in high-quality companies with distinct competitive advantages. He looks for secular growers who are growing faster than their peers. Mr. Griesbach aims to hold a company for three to five years. While the portfolio is an all-cap strategy, Mr. Griesbach generally doesn’t invest in market caps under $500 million. He tends to gravitate toward midcaps and large caps.

Full interview available here.