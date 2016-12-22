The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Thomas Vandeventer of Tocqueville Asset Management on Investing Strategies

December 22, 2016

Thomas Vandeventer discusses Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. and the Tocqueville Opportunity Fund. The Tocqueville Opportunity Fund is a small-cap and midcap growth-oriented mutual fund. Mr. Vandeventer aims to invest in leading companies in expanding industries. He looks for companies that are positioned to gain strong market share, and those with differentiated and disruptive technologies, products or services. Mr. Vandeventer also believes it is important to invest in companies with visionary management teams. By focusing on these characteristics, Mr. Vandeventer can find stocks that he can hold for a minimum of three to five years. The overall makeup of the fund is diversified while also being relatively concentrated in its leading names.

Full interview available here.

