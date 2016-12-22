The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Scott M. Kimball of Taplin, Canida & Habacht on Investing Strategies

December 22, 2016

Scott M. Kimball discusses Taplin, Canida & Habacht and the BMO TCH Intermediate Income Fund. The goal of the fund is to provide attractive total returns and high income with less sensitivity to interest rates than typical core bond funds. The portfolio is comprised of mortgage-backed securities, investment-grade corporate bonds and short-term instruments. When it comes to the mortgage-backed securities, Mr. Kimball sticks to government-sponsored entities so that the securities offer income and safety, and don’t introduce volatility to the portfolio. Overall, Mr. Kimball maintains between 100 and 150 holdings, and his investment decisions are made based on a relative value discipline.

Full interview available here.

