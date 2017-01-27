Interview Highlights: Sandeep Bhatia of Silvant Capital Management on Investing Strategies

Sandeep Bhatia discusses Silvant Capital Management LLC. While Mr. Bhatia does monitor macro trends, he is a bottom-up manager who is more focused on a company’s fundamentals and competitive positioning. He also looks at a company’s business opportunities and the record of its management team. When trying to assess the future earnings potential of a company, each business is measured according to a unique set of a key metrics for its sector. Then, in choosing holdings, those results are used to compare each company against the full set of investment opportunities.
