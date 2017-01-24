Interview Highlights: Sam Coquillard of Pacific Global Investment Management Company on Investing Strategies

Sam Coquillard discusses his firm’s large-cap value fund. Mr. Coquillard looks for companies where there has been some perception or insight that has been overlooked by the market, and as a result a misplacing has taken place. He invests in companies he can understand with management he believes is trustworthy and shareholder friendly. He also wants businesses that have a competitive advantage. Mr. Coquillard says there are a lot of large-cap names that have been left behind in this market rally, and he is surprised by the valuations.
Full interview available here.
