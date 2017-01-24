The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Interview Highlights: Sam Coquillard of Pacific Global Investment Management Company on Investing Strategies

January 24, 2017

Sam Coquillard discusses his firm’s large-cap value fund. Mr. Coquillard looks for companies where there has been some perception or insight that has been overlooked by the market, and as a result a misplacing has taken place. He invests in companies he can understand with management he believes is trustworthy and shareholder friendly. He also wants businesses that have a competitive advantage. Mr. Coquillard says there are a lot of large-cap names that have been left behind in this market rally, and he is surprised by the valuations.

Full interview available here.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Sam Peters of ClearBridge Investments on Investing Strategies
October 05, 2016

Interview Highlights: Joseph Boskovich Sr. of Old West Investment Management on Investing Strategies
January 19, 2017

Interview Highlights: Thomas Kertsos of First Eagle Investment Management on Investing Strategies
August 30, 2016

Interview Highlights: John C. Carraux and Howard D. Punch Jr. of Punch & Associates Investment Management on Investing Strategies
January 12, 2017

Interview Highlights: Derek Warren of Lincluden Investment Management on Investing Strategies
October 26, 2016

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Vice President, Oil Sands Manufacturing: Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVE)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Companies with Strong Economic Moats
A Three-Stage Process to Long-Term Value Investing
Employing a Disciplined and Nonemotional Approach to Midcap Investing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Awaiting Service Cost Impact on E&P Sector
A Constructive Outlook for U.S. Integrated Oil, E&Ps and Refineries
E&P Backdrop Provides Higher Confidence for Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This