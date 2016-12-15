Interview Highlights: Ryan Lynch of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on Business Development Companies

Ryan Lynch covers BDCs. Mr. Lynch says right now the valuations for the BDC space look compelling. As far as the environment BDCs are operating in, he says it is a little more mixed, and credit is also mixed for the group. He emphasizes the importance of investors knowing the BDCs they own very well.
Full interview available here.
