Interview Highlights: Robert Wenk of St.Galler Kantonalbank Ltd. on Investing Strategies

Robert Wenk discusses his approach to selecting funds. He uses a best-in-class approach and analyzes select funds based on quantitative and qualitative criteria. He says the goal is capital preservation and a steady income. As far as trends in Switzerland, he says the world has become extremely globalized, and Switzerland is in a wait-and-see mode. He discusses recent events in Europe and the U.S. and how they have impacted his investment view.

Full interview available here.