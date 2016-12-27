Interview Highlights: Robert Wenk of St.Galler Kantonalbank Ltd. on Investing Strategies

Robert Wenk discusses his approach to selecting funds. He uses a best-in-class approach and analyzes select funds based on quantitative and qualitative criteria. He says the goal is capital preservation and a steady income. As far as trends in Switzerland, he says the world has become extremely globalized, and Switzerland is in a wait-and-see mode. He discusses recent events in Europe and the U.S. and how they have impacted his investment view.
Full interview available here.
Interview Highlights: Robert White of Oldfield Partners on Investing Strategies
November 09, 2016
Interview Highlights: James Morton of Santa Lucia Asset Management Ltd. on Investing Strategies
September 30, 2016
Interview Highlights: Adam S. Abelson of Stralem & Company Incorporated on Investing Strategies
September 15, 2016
Interview Highlights: Eric Hewitt of OppenheimerFunds on Investing Strategies
August 16, 2016
Interview Highlights: R. Burns McKinney of NFJ Investment Group on Investing Strategies
September 15, 2016