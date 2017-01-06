The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Interview Highlights: Robert S. Bacarella of Monetta Financial Services on Investing Strategies

January 6, 2017

Robert S. Bacarella discusses Monetta Financial Services Inc. as well as its Monetta Fund and Young Investor Fund. The Monetta Fund, which started as a small-cap growth fund, now emphasizes large-cap growth companies as a means of making more stable and predictable investments. Mr. Bacarella uses a bottom-up approach to find ideas for the fund, and it currently holds 60 stocks, with the biggest weightings in technology, energy and financials. Then, the Young Investor Fund, which is more concentrated than the Monetta Fund, uses a combination of active and passive investing. The active portion of the fund mimics the Monetta Fund, while the passive portion of the fund tracks the market. Mr. Bacarella finds this combination approach generates both stability and performance.

Full interview available here.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Robert Wenk of St.Galler Kantonalbank Ltd. on Investing Strategies
December 27, 2016

Interview Highlights: Robert White of Oldfield Partners on Investing Strategies
November 09, 2016

Interview Highlights: Steven S. Hill of Foresters Financial on Investing Strategies
October 20, 2016

Interview Highlights: Garrett Tripp of Braddock Financial on Investing Strategies
December 05, 2016

Interview Highlights: Christopher Montoya of First Financial Trust on Investing Strategies
September 30, 2016

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
Interview with the President and CEO: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking at Dividend Growth from a Scientific Perspective
Looking for Change in the Large-Cap Universe
Offering Strong Client Service and Risk-Adjusted Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Banking Sector Offers Attractive Investments Despite State of Regulations
U.S. Banking Sector to Continue Outperformance in 2017
Challenging Economic Backdrop Hinders Growth for Canada Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This