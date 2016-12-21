Interview Highlights: Rob Chang of Cantor Fitzgerald on Gold and Precious Metals

Rob Chang covers precise metals as well as uranium. With uranium, Mr. Chang is looking on the demand side at what China and Japan are doing. For precious metas, that segment, especially gold, is fickle at the moment in that one can use any rationale to argue it up or down. Mr. Chang pays attention to the global sentiment toward gold as he believes that plays a big part. On a short-term basis, he says gold and silver are well-positioned while uranium is his pick for the longer term.
