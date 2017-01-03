The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Interview Highlights: Richard Bove of Rafferty Capital Markets on Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Banks

January 3, 2017

Richard Bove talks in-depth about the state of regulations on U.S. banks. Mr. Bove points to evidence that the regulation of banking has been punitive for banks and that the justification for the regulation may not be merited. Mr. Bove says an increase in interest rates would be very beneficial to banks, and right now the sector is perhaps the most attractive investment one can find.

Full interview available here.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Mike Rizvanovic of Veritas Investment Research Corporation on Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Banks
January 04, 2017

Report Overview: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Banks
January 03, 2017

Northeast & Mid-Atlantic Banks Ride the Next M&A Wave
January 12, 2011

Richard Bove Picks Morgan Stanley (MS) as an Example of Strong Business Discipline
November 18, 2014

Cutting Costs Key for Northeastern & Mid-Atlantic Banks
January 20, 2012

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
Interview with the President and CEO: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking at Dividend Growth from a Scientific Perspective
Looking for Change in the Large-Cap Universe
Offering Strong Client Service and Risk-Adjusted Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Banking Sector Offers Attractive Investments Despite State of Regulations
U.S. Banking Sector to Continue Outperformance in 2017
Challenging Economic Backdrop Hinders Growth for Canada Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This