Interview Highlights: Richard Bove of Rafferty Capital Markets on Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Banks

Richard Bove talks in-depth about the state of regulations on U.S. banks. Mr. Bove points to evidence that the regulation of banking has been punitive for banks and that the justification for the regulation may not be merited. Mr. Bove says an increase in interest rates would be very beneficial to banks, and right now the sector is perhaps the most attractive investment one can find.
