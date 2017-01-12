The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Randell A. Cain Jr. of Herndon Capital Management on Investing Strategies

January 12, 2017

Randell A. Cain Jr. discusses Herndon Capital Management. While Mr. Cain does not consider Herndon Capital Management to be a value firm, valuation is very important in his investing discipline. Within the value strategies that Mr. Cain manages, he seeks to invest in value-creating opportunities. He’s looking for a minimum of 30% upside. Mr. Cain views his process as both scientific and artistic. In analyzing securities, Mr. Cain begins by screening quantitative data and tries to determine what a company is really made of through SWOT analysis. He breaks the company down into its four building blocks: strategy, management, operations and financials. This allows him to determine his investment thesis on a company. Overall, he aims to diversify the portfolio by number of holdings and by sector.

Full interview available here.

