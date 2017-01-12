Interview Highlights: Randell A. Cain Jr. of Herndon Capital Management on Investing Strategies

Randell A. Cain Jr. discusses Herndon Capital Management. While Mr. Cain does not consider Herndon Capital Management to be a value firm, valuation is very important in his investing discipline. Within the value strategies that Mr. Cain manages, he seeks to invest in value-creating opportunities. He’s looking for a minimum of 30% upside. Mr. Cain views his process as both scientific and artistic. In analyzing securities, Mr. Cain begins by screening quantitative data and tries to determine what a company is really made of through SWOT analysis. He breaks the company down into its four building blocks: strategy, management, operations and financials. This allows him to determine his investment thesis on a company. Overall, he aims to diversify the portfolio by number of holdings and by sector.

Full interview available here.