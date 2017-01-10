Interview Highlights: Phil Bak of ACSI Funds on Investing Strategies

Phil Bak discusses ACSI Funds. With the idea that customer satisfaction has an impact on stock prices, Mr. Bak developed an ETF methodology. He wanted the thesis to be simple, and the approach to be rules-based, repeatable and academically defensible. Mr. Bak created an investable version of the American Customer Satisfaction Index by adding risk tolerances. The ETF then tracks to the investable index. The aim of the ETF is to be diversified and generally match the exposures of the broad market without a bias toward growth or value. The portfolio currently holds 160 names.

Full interview available here.