Interview Highlights: Peter Havens of Baldwin Management on Investing Strategies

Peter Havens says his firm invests all over the world in actively traded securities. It is essentially an equity shop with some fixed income, and a client base of high-net-worth families and individuals. Mr. Havens says his client base is very disposed to the lowering of tax rates. It would allow them to assume a higher risk profile to do things which would be more equity oriented. Mr. Havens shares several companies he finds interesting in the current environment.
