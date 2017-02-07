The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Interview Highlights: Peter E. Grassi of Grassi Investment Management on Investing Strategies

February 7, 2017

Peter E. Grassi discusses Grassi Investment Management, LLC. On the equity side, Mr. Grassi invests in large caps. On the fixed income side, he invests in individual taxable and tax-free bonds. Mr. Grassi mostly deals with high net worth individuals. His goal is to preserve capital and use conservative means to grow it. Mr. Grassi believes interest rates will increase over the next two to five years. With this increase, he sees opportunities in financials, industrials, materials and some energy. Within financials, Mr. Grassi feels money-centered banks and brokerage firms are especially positioned to benefit.

Full interview available here.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Peter Havens of Baldwin Management on Investing Strategies
February 10, 2017

Interview Highlights: Joseph Boskovich Sr. of Old West Investment Management on Investing Strategies
January 19, 2017

Interview Highlights: Thomas Kertsos of First Eagle Investment Management on Investing Strategies
August 30, 2016

Interview Highlights: Sam Coquillard of Pacific Global Investment Management Company on Investing Strategies
January 24, 2017

Interview Highlights: John C. Carraux and Howard D. Punch Jr. of Punch & Associates Investment Management on Investing Strategies
January 12, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals
Using a Philosophy Rooted in Diversification, Dynamism and Discipline
Designing an Investment Plan and Sticking to It
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Environment Supports Valuation Levels for Pacific Northwest Banks
Favorable Outlook for Banks as Long as Political Outcomes Match Expectations
Watching Credit Trends and the Impacts on Texas Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This