Interview Highlights: Peter E. Grassi of Grassi Investment Management on Investing Strategies

Peter E. Grassi discusses Grassi Investment Management, LLC. On the equity side, Mr. Grassi invests in large caps. On the fixed income side, he invests in individual taxable and tax-free bonds. Mr. Grassi mostly deals with high net worth individuals. His goal is to preserve capital and use conservative means to grow it. Mr. Grassi believes interest rates will increase over the next two to five years. With this increase, he sees opportunities in financials, industrials, materials and some energy. Within financials, Mr. Grassi feels money-centered banks and brokerage firms are especially positioned to benefit.
Full interview available here.
