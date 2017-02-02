The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Nathan Moser of Pax World Investments on Investing Strategies

February 2, 2017

Nathan Moser discusses Pax World Investments and the Pax Small Cap Fund. Mr. Moser believes he can produce superior risk-adjusted returns over time through active management and investing in high-quality, attractively valued companies. His strategy also focuses on downside risk. Risk is one of the key barriers to the small-cap space for investors, so Mr. Moser seeks to mitigate risk as much as possible. Mr. Moser’s overall process starts with a quantitative multifactor screen to narrow the investable universe. From there, he conducts fundamental research alongside analysis of a company’s environmental, social and governance factors, which adds insight into the quality of a company and its management team and helps to identify risk.

Full interview available here.

