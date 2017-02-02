Interview Highlights: Nathan Moser of Pax World Investments on Investing Strategies

Nathan Moser discusses Pax World Investments and the Pax Small Cap Fund. Mr. Moser believes he can produce superior risk-adjusted returns over time through active management and investing in high-quality, attractively valued companies. His strategy also focuses on downside risk. Risk is one of the key barriers to the small-cap space for investors, so Mr. Moser seeks to mitigate risk as much as possible. Mr. Moser’s overall process starts with a quantitative multifactor screen to narrow the investable universe. From there, he conducts fundamental research alongside analysis of a company’s environmental, social and governance factors, which adds insight into the quality of a company and its management team and helps to identify risk.
Full interview available here.
