Interview Highlights: Mitchel Penn of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC on Business Development Companies

December 14, 2016

Mitchel Penn is very positive on BDCs, as his firm believes credit will likely continue to improve in 2017. Mr. Penn says that if there is higher economic growth due to the new administration, that will help the BDCs; however, there is some uncertainty such as whether bank regulators will encourage banks to make more middle market loans. He says less government regulation is a positive for BDCs.

Full interview available here.

