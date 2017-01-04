Interview Highlights: Mike Rizvanovic of Veritas Investment Research Corporation on Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Banks

Mike Rizvanovic discusses his coverage of Canadian banks. He says for next 12 months the outlook is a bit challenging from a revenue growth perspective because of the struggling economic backdrop. He says what is underappreciated from a global perspective is that Canadian banks sit in a different environment on the regulatory front and have been resilient in the last couple of years. However, while Canadian banks are world-class and a good investment versus banks in Europe and the U.S., Mr. Rizvanovic says banks in Canada are valued for that differential and are not cheap.
Full interview available here.
