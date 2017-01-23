The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Interview Highlights: Michelle Clayman of New Amsterdam Partners LLC on Investing Strategies

January 23, 2017

Michelle Clayman discusses New Amsterdam Partners LLC. Ms. Clayman looks for U.S. equities that can provide growth at a reasonable price. In order to identify investments, Ms. Clayman starts with a quantitative model to find attractive names and then uses a traditional process to look further into a company’s financials. Ms. Clayman manages money across the market-cap spectrum. She offers products that are unconstrained as well as those that use ESG factors, which is a trend particularly of interest to Millennials. Ms. Clayman advises investors to take a long-term perspective and to understand their personal finance picture.

Full interview available here.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Brien M. O’Brien of Port Capital LLC on Investing Strategies
October 27, 2016

Interview Highlights: Bryan C. Krug of Artisan Partners on Investing Strategies
October 20, 2016

Interview Highlights: Richard Miller of Gullane Capital Partners on Investing Strategies
December 02, 2016

Interview Highlights: John Campbell and Mark Spatt of Cornerstone Investment Partners on Investing Strategies
December 09, 2016

Interview Highlights: Andrea Nardon of Sarasin & Partners on Investing Strategies
October 04, 2016

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Vice President, Oil Sands Manufacturing: Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVE)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Companies with Strong Economic Moats
A Three-Stage Process to Long-Term Value Investing
Employing a Disciplined and Nonemotional Approach to Midcap Investing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Awaiting Service Cost Impact on E&P Sector
A Constructive Outlook for U.S. Integrated Oil, E&Ps and Refineries
E&P Backdrop Provides Higher Confidence for Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This