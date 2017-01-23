Interview Highlights: Michelle Clayman of New Amsterdam Partners LLC on Investing Strategies

Michelle Clayman discusses New Amsterdam Partners LLC. Ms. Clayman looks for U.S. equities that can provide growth at a reasonable price. In order to identify investments, Ms. Clayman starts with a quantitative model to find attractive names and then uses a traditional process to look further into a company’s financials. Ms. Clayman manages money across the market-cap spectrum. She offers products that are unconstrained as well as those that use ESG factors, which is a trend particularly of interest to Millennials. Ms. Clayman advises investors to take a long-term perspective and to understand their personal finance picture.

Full interview available here.