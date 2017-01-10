Interview Highlights: Matt Arens of First Light Asset Management on Investing Strategies

Matt Arens discusses First Light Asset Management, LLC. The firm focuses on investing within the health care sector. Mr. Arens aims to find innovative companies that can drive positive change within health care. Ultimately, he likes companies that improve patient care and reduce the overall cost of care. Mr. Arens uses a strict process to determine the difference between a company’s intrinsic value and its market capitalization. This helps him to identify companies with real growth at a reasonable price, and it’s a process, according to Mr. Arens, that is helpful in both good and bad markets.

Full interview available here.