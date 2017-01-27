Interview Highlights: Mark Foster of Kirr, Marbach & Company on Investing Strategies

Mark Foster says his firm has two main strategies, an all-cap equity and a small-cap equity. The firm’s philosophy is a value approach with also an event-driven special situations approach. Mr. Foster says the common theme is change. He tries to find inefficiencies in the market, as spending time in less-efficient areas can provide some advantages. He says the inefficiencies today are more prevalent in the small-cap space, so it’s a good place to be looking.

Full interview available here.