Interview Highlights: Mark A. Boyar of Boyar Value Group on Investing Strategies

Mark A. Boyar discusses Boyar Value Group. When identifying investments, Mr. Boyar reconstructs companies’ balance sheets according to economic reality rather than generally accepted accounting principles. This allows him to determine what a company’s underlying assets are worth and buy stocks at a value. Rather than attempting to mimic an index, Mr. Boyar structures portfolios on a best-idea basis. He believes investing in high-quality, out-of-favor businesses will lead to superior long-term capital appreciation with less permanent capital risk. Mr. Boyar views patience as one of the most important tenets of successful investing.
Full interview available here.
Interview Highlights: Don Wordell of Ceredex Value Advisors on Investing Strategies
October 24, 2016
Interview Highlights: Mark Foster of Kirr, Marbach & Company on Investing Strategies
January 27, 2017
Interview Highlights: John Campbell and Mark Spatt of Cornerstone Investment Partners on Investing Strategies
December 09, 2016
Interview Highlights: Mark Roberts of WaterStone Investment Counsel on Investing Strategies
October 03, 2016
Interview Highlights: R. Burns McKinney of NFJ Investment Group on Investing Strategies
September 15, 2016