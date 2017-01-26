Interview Highlights: Mark A. Boyar of Boyar Value Group on Investing Strategies

Mark A. Boyar discusses Boyar Value Group. When identifying investments, Mr. Boyar reconstructs companies’ balance sheets according to economic reality rather than generally accepted accounting principles. This allows him to determine what a company’s underlying assets are worth and buy stocks at a value. Rather than attempting to mimic an index, Mr. Boyar structures portfolios on a best-idea basis. He believes investing in high-quality, out-of-favor businesses will lead to superior long-term capital appreciation with less permanent capital risk. Mr. Boyar views patience as one of the most important tenets of successful investing.

Full interview available here.