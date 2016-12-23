The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Marc Saint John Webb of Quaero Capital SA on Investing Strategies

December 23, 2016

Marc Saint John Webb discusses Quaero Capital SA. Mr. Webb focuses on smaller companies in Europe with a value bias. By investing in smaller companies, Mr. Webb is able to find opportunities in a less efficient market. He uses a bottom-up stock-picking approach and performs fundamental research by visiting companies and meeting management. Through these visits, Mr. Webb is able to identify situations where there is a disparity between what the stock market is saying about a company and what he uncovers through his research.

Full interview available here.

