Interview Highlights: Marc Saint John Webb of Quaero Capital SA on Investing Strategies

Marc Saint John Webb discusses Quaero Capital SA. Mr. Webb focuses on smaller companies in Europe with a value bias. By investing in smaller companies, Mr. Webb is able to find opportunities in a less efficient market. He uses a bottom-up stock-picking approach and performs fundamental research by visiting companies and meeting management. Through these visits, Mr. Webb is able to identify situations where there is a disparity between what the stock market is saying about a company and what he uncovers through his research.
Full interview available here.
