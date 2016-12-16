Interview Highlights: Kyle Joseph of Jefferies & Company on Business Development Companies

The Wall Street Transcript
December 16, 2016

Kyle Joseph says it’s difficult to have an outlook on BDCs in 2017 given some uncertainty and recent political changes. He says from a purely operational perspective the third quarter deal flow picked up a little bit, but at the same time with the positive market backdrop, spreads compressed, and yields on new transactions are continuing to grind tighter. Mr. Joseph says the outlook for deal flow is positive and will remain so if the favorable economic environment continues.

