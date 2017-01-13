Interview Highlights: Kenneth Crawford of Argent Capital Management on Investing Strategies

Kenneth Crawford discusses his firm’s large-cap strategy. Mr. Crawford says the firm looks for a change when investing in $3 billion-market-cap-and-above domestic companies. He looks for changes such as changes in management or products, and he wants that change to drive betterment.
Full interview available here.
Interview Highlights: Kenneth N. Ross of Eagle Capital Management on Investing Strategies
October 06, 2016
Interview Highlights: Sean M. Thorpe of Aristotle Capital Management on Investing Strategies
August 17, 2016
Interview Highlights: Shayne M. John of Decatur Capital Management on Investing Strategies
September 16, 2016
Interview Highlights: Todd S. Lowenstein of HighMark Capital Management on Investing Strategies
September 16, 2016
Interview Highlights: Michael Johnson of Tributary Capital Management on Investing Strategies
August 19, 2016