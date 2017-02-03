Interview Highlights: Keith Dicker of IceCap Asset Management Ltd. on Investing Strategies

Keith Dicker discusses IceCap Asset Management Ltd. Mr. Dicker is a global macro manager, and due to his offshore background, he does not have a home-country bias. His investment approach focuses on absolute returns and avoiding downside risk. To achieve this, Mr. Dicker allocates across equities, fixed income, currencies, cash and commodities. This gives him the opportunity to be flexible with his allocations. Looking ahead, Mr. Dicker sees a big bubble in fixed income, especially in sovereign debt. Anticipating a break in the bond market, Mr. Dicker is positive on equities right now, and he performs analysis to determine which of the 10 key sectors is most sensitive to the bond market.

