Interview Highlights: Julian Pick of Polen Capital on Investing Strategies

Julian Pick discusses his firm’s Global Growth Fund. Mr. Pick says the theme around the fund is to invest where the great businesses are. It is long-term, quality-oriented investing with a large-cap basis. Mr. Pick says the heart of the philosophy is the concept of margin of safety, as it is important to filter out the macro, currency, political and other risks that come with global investing. He also says preservation of capital is very important.
Full interview available here.
