The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Interview Highlights: Julian Pick of Polen Capital on Investing Strategies

January 11, 2017

Julian Pick discusses his firm’s Global Growth Fund. Mr. Pick says the theme around the fund is to invest where the great businesses are. It is long-term, quality-oriented investing with a large-cap basis. Mr. Pick says the heart of the philosophy is the concept of margin of safety, as it is important to filter out the macro, currency, political and other risks that come with global investing. He also says preservation of capital is very important.

Full interview available here.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Dan Davidowitz and Damon Ficklin of Polen Capital on Investing Strategies
August 05, 2016

Interview Highlights: Sean M. Thorpe of Aristotle Capital Management on Investing Strategies
August 17, 2016

Interview Highlights: Shayne M. John of Decatur Capital Management on Investing Strategies
September 16, 2016

Interview Highlights: Todd S. Lowenstein of HighMark Capital Management on Investing Strategies
September 16, 2016

Interview Highlights: Michael Johnson of Tributary Capital Management on Investing Strategies
August 19, 2016

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
Interview with the President and CEO: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking at Dividend Growth from a Scientific Perspective
Looking for Change in the Large-Cap Universe
Offering Strong Client Service and Risk-Adjusted Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Banking Sector Offers Attractive Investments Despite State of Regulations
U.S. Banking Sector to Continue Outperformance in 2017
Challenging Economic Backdrop Hinders Growth for Canada Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This