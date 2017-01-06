Interview Highlights: Juha Varis of Danske Capital on Investing Strategies

Juha Varis discusses Danske Capital. The firm manages various funds and investment styles in Finnish equities. According to Mr. Varis, there are multiple trends at play in Finland. After years of no growth, Finland’s GDP is picking up due to increases in the construction and real estate markets. In addition, Finland is more dependent on global growth than much of Europe because of its tilt to cyclical sectors. Finnish equities are also paying higher dividends than the European markets. Lastly, as investors focus more on responsible investing, the Helsinki Stock Exchange ranks the best in the world in terms of ESG reporting.

Full interview available here.