Interview Highlights: Jorge Beristain of Deutsche Bank Securities on Gold and Precious Metals

Jorge Beristain discuses his outlook on precious metals. Mr. Beristain says the first half of the year was a good backdrop for precious metals due to the rally in gold prices, while at the same time companies delivered on cost cutting, so margins widened up. He says the strong U.S. dollar and potential for rising rates have been short-term macro headwinds for gold, and that globally based companies have done the best year to date.

Full interview available here.