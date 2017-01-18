The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: John P. Herrlin Jr. of Societe Generale on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production

January 18, 2017

John Herrlin has been advising clients to expect potential news headlines-driven downdrafts in 2017 for U.S. E&Ps. He thinks the Street will need to be vigilant on the sector, and that OPEC cuts and oil inventory balance will be very critical for 2017.

Full interview available here.

