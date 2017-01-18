Interview Highlights: John P. Herrlin Jr. of Societe Generale on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production

John Herrlin has been advising clients to expect potential news headlines-driven downdrafts in 2017 for U.S. E&Ps. He thinks the Street will need to be vigilant on the sector, and that OPEC cuts and oil inventory balance will be very critical for 2017.
Full interview available here.
Interview Highlights: Daniel Katzenberg of Robert W. Baird & Co. on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production
January 17, 2017
Interview Highlights: Evan Calio of Morgan Stanley on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production
January 17, 2017
Interview Highlights: Paul Grigel of Macquarie Group Limited on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production
January 18, 2017
Report Overview: Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production
January 17, 2017
Crosstex Energy, L.P. (XTEX) Transports Growing Oil and Gas U.S. Production to New Demand Centers
March 28, 2013