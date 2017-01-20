Interview Highlights: John Buckingham of Al Frank Asset Management on Investing Strategies

John Buckingham discusses how AFAM went from investment newsletter to money management firm. He says the firm is bottom-up and uses a three-stage process. The first stage looks at investable companies and ranks them across valuation metrics; the second is qualitative review; then Mr. Buckingham has to be satisfied that the business will be viable over the long haul.

