Interview Highlights: John Buckingham of Al Frank Asset Management on Investing Strategies

John Buckingham discusses how AFAM went from investment newsletter to money management firm. He says the firm is bottom-up and uses a three-stage process. The first stage looks at investable companies and ranks them across valuation metrics; the second is qualitative review; then Mr. Buckingham has to be satisfied that the business will be viable over the long haul.
Full interview available here.
