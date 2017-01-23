Interview Highlights: James Cullen and Jennifer Chang of Schafer Cullen Capital Management on Investing Strategies

James Cullen and Jennifer Chang discuss Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Inc., and its High Dividend strategy. Their investment philosophy is based on Ben Graham’s advice to focus on having a price discipline and a long-term view. For this reason, the High Dividend strategy invests for the long term and starts by looking for stocks with a low p/e. From there, Mr. Cullen and Mrs. Chang look at a stock’s dividend yield and dividend growth. Overall, Mr. Cullen and Mrs. Chang think it is important for investors to be cautious about valuations and that those who have a long-term investment horizon should invest in equities, which is a bet on the growth of the U.S. and global economies over time.

Full interview available here.