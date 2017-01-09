Interview Highlights: James Anderson of Tierra Funds on Investing Strategies

James Anderson discusses Tierra Funds LLC and the Tierra XP Latin America Real Estate ETF. The ETF is a passive product that gives investors a low-cost way to access Latin America REITs and real estate operating companies. The fund captures attractive dividend yields and growth potential. According to Mr. Anderson, by investing in listed equities, rather than making direct investments, an investor is provided with liquidity, current income and lower fees. The ETF currently holds 61 companies. Holdings are selected using a rules-based methodology, and the fund rebalances each quarter on the basis of market cap, trading liquidity and dividend yield.

