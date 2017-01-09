Interview Highlights: James Anderson of Tierra Funds on Investing Strategies

James Anderson discusses Tierra Funds LLC and the Tierra XP Latin America Real Estate ETF. The ETF is a passive product that gives investors a low-cost way to access Latin America REITs and real estate operating companies. The fund captures attractive dividend yields and growth potential. According to Mr. Anderson, by investing in listed equities, rather than making direct investments, an investor is provided with liquidity, current income and lower fees. The ETF currently holds 61 companies. Holdings are selected using a rules-based methodology, and the fund rebalances each quarter on the basis of market cap, trading liquidity and dividend yield.
Full interview available here.
Interview Highlights: Jon Christensen of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management on Investing Strategies
November 16, 2016
Interview Highlights: Phil Bak of ACSI Funds on Investing Strategies
January 10, 2017
Interview Highlights: James Morton of Santa Lucia Asset Management Ltd. on Investing Strategies
September 30, 2016
Interview Highlights: Adam S. Abelson of Stralem & Company Incorporated on Investing Strategies
September 15, 2016
Interview Highlights: Eric Hewitt of OppenheimerFunds on Investing Strategies
August 16, 2016