Interview Highlights: Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. on Pacific and Southwest Banks

January 30, 2017

Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen discusses the environment of Pacific Northwest banking. She says the two main economies there, Portland and Seattle, have done very well over the past year. That’s enabled banks to have solid loan growth, clean credit metrics and good profitability metrics. Ms. Bohlen says a surprise to her has been the huge run-up in valuations toward the end of the year. She says the current operating environment means that valuations will hold and perhaps increase further from here.

Full interview available here.

