Interview Highlights: Jaap van der Hart of Robeco on Investing Strategies

Jaap van der Hart talks about managing an emerging markets fund. Countries he likes the most at the moment are Korea, India and China. Mr. van der Hart says Korea is interesting because of its very attractive valuations, while India is the best growth story in emerging markets. Within India, he likes oil refining and fuel distribution companies as well as the private banks. However, he believes countries are more important than sectors when it comes to investing in emerging markets.
Full interview available here.
