Interview Highlights: Henry S. Beukema III of Guyasuta Investment Advisors on Investing Strategies

Henry S. Beukema III discusses Guyasuta Investment Advisors, Inc. The firm focuses on two key areas: strong client service and excellent risk-adjusted returns. Guyasuta manages individual securities for client portfolios and manages a small-cap portfolio. There are four key attributes that Mr. Beukema looks for in potential equity investments. He wants companies with revenue growth, free cash flow, strong balance sheets and economic moats. Then, for the fixed income investments, Mr. Beukema seeks high-quality corporate and municipal bonds.

