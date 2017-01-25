Interview Highlights: Greg Estes of Intrepid Capital Management on Investing Strategies

Greg Estes discusses managing his firm’s value fund, which is an unconstrained equity fund with all-cap investing. Mr. Estes says his firm would rather participate in an up market and protect capital in down markets, which means he focuses on absolute value investing. Mr. Estes goes by the old value-investor mantra “buy low, sell high.” He shares his current top picks in today’s environment.

Full interview available here.