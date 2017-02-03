Interview Highlights: Greg Dean of Cambridge Global Asset Management on Investing Strategies

Greg Dean discusses the Cambridge Global Asset Management division of CI Investments Inc. Mr. Dean describes his investment process as following the cash. He also spends a lot of time looking at a company’s business-model quality. Rather than focus on net income or earnings, Mr. Dean likes to analyze cash flow. This allows for a standard comparison across businesses and geographies, and less of a margin for error. He also likes management teams with a track record of strong capital allocation. He finds this process particularly helpful when investing in growth-oriented stocks.
Full interview available here.
