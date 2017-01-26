Interview Highlights: George S. Farra of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management on Investing Strategies

George S. Farra’s his firm invests in dividend-paying stocks, and has seen strong and consistent performance since the firm’s inception. Mr. Farra talks in-depth about the banking, industrial and energy sectors. He says that rather than trying to predict what’s going to happen in 2017, he is focusing on trends currently in place in businesses as well as the stock market. He says a current trend is higher stock demand, which means investors want to buy. He believes that for the near term the market is on good footing.

Full interview available here.