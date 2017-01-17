Interview Highlights: Evan Calio of Morgan Stanley on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production

Evan Calio covers U.S. large-cap E&Ps, integrated oil companies and refineries. Mr. Calio says investor sentiment has improved on the sector, but he doesn’t see a positive consensus outlook looking into 2017. He thinks there will be some tempered performance relative to a pretty phenomenal performance in 2016. Therefore, Mr. Calio is constructive on all the sectors he covers and shares his top recommendations in the current environment.

Full interview available here.