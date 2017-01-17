Interview Highlights: Evan Calio of Morgan Stanley on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production

Evan Calio covers U.S. large-cap E&Ps, integrated oil companies and refineries. Mr. Calio says investor sentiment has improved on the sector, but he doesn’t see a positive consensus outlook looking into 2017. He thinks there will be some tempered performance relative to a pretty phenomenal performance in 2016. Therefore, Mr. Calio is constructive on all the sectors he covers and shares his top recommendations in the current environment.
Full interview available here.
Interview Highlights: Daniel Katzenberg of Robert W. Baird & Co. on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production
January 17, 2017
Report Overview: Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production
January 17, 2017
Crosstex Energy, L.P. (XTEX) Transports Growing Oil and Gas U.S. Production to New Demand Centers
March 28, 2013
Evan L. Hart, Sr. VP and CFO, Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA), Speaks at Baird’s 2014 Industrial Conference
November 12, 2014
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Looks to Grow Wealth Management Business
April 06, 2016