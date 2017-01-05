The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Eric R. Ervin of Reality Shares on Investing Strategies

January 5, 2017

Eric R. Ervin discusses Reality Shares, Inc. The firm’s funds are managed with a focus on dividend growth. Specifically, the DIVY fund invests in dividend futures and swaps to invest in dividend growth without stock price exposure. Then, there are three ETFs that are based on a forward-looking dividend strategy that aims to capture dividend growth through companies that are most likely to grow their dividends. To select holdings for these ETFs, Mr. Ervin uses seven factors to rank companies by dividend health. This quantitative approach allows Mr. Ervin to base decisions on future dividend growth rather than only on historical data.

