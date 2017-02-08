Interview Highlights: Doug Greiner of Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management on Investing Strategies

Doug Greiner discusses Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Greiner creates customized portfolios that are tailored to a client’s long-term objectives. He works across multiple asset classes, integrating ETFs, bond funds, and individual stocks and bonds into portfolios. Mr. Greiner’s investment philosophy is based on diversification, dynamism and discipline. Through this philosophy, Mr. Greiner is able to deliver returns with reduced risk and have the courage to follow his convictions. It also encourages expertise and active learning to assist in making informed investment decisions.
Full interview available here.
