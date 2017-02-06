The Wall Street Transcript
Interview Highlights: Denise M. Farkas of Sigma Investment Counselors on Investing Strategies

February 6, 2017

Denise M. Farkas discusses Sigma Investment Counselors. The firm manages money for high net worth individuals. Ms. Farkas aims to be well-diversified among and between asset classes. She thinks it’s important to help her clients design an investment plan and stick to it. Ms. Farkas believes this will help investors stay the course and not respond emotionally. In addition, Ms. Farkas advises that investors should have a sense of their risk capacity and risk tolerance. She describes risk capacity as an investor’s ability to take on risk and risk tolerance as an investor’s ability to sleep at night.

Full interview available here.

